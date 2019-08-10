Reviewing Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM)’s and Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)’s results

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) and Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 19 4.70 N/A 1.30 15.48 Northwest Bancshares Inc. 17 4.20 N/A 1.01 16.98

Table 1 highlights Dime Community Bancshares Inc. and Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Northwest Bancshares Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Dime Community Bancshares Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 0.8% Northwest Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. has a 0.86 beta, while its volatility is 14.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.62 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dime Community Bancshares Inc. and Northwest Bancshares Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.1% and 71.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 5.9% of Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 4.94% 6.94% 3.49% 2.64% 15.98% 18.85% Northwest Bancshares Inc. -0.35% -2.61% 0.23% -2.45% -4.56% 1.24%

For the past year Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. beats Northwest Bancshares Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the unitary savings bank holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides financial services and loans for housing in New York. It accepts deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; small investment property loans; one- to four-family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, including acquisition, land development and construction loans, finance loans and leases, and small business administration loans. In addition, it manages and owns real estate; sells non- Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured investment products; and invests in multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 25 full-service retail banking offices located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Nassau County, New York, as well as 2 branches in Brooklyn, New York. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Consumer Finance. It offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprise one-to-four-family residential real estate, residential mortgage, short term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it offers trust, investment management, actuarial and benefit plan administration, brokerage, and title insurance services; and property and casualty, and employer benefit plan insurance services, as well as retail brokerage services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 176 community-banking locations in central and western Pennsylvania, western New York, eastern Ohio, and Maryland. It also operates 49 consumer finance offices in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania.