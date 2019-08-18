Reviewing Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM)’s and Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) and Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB). The two are both Savings & Loans companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 19 4.78 N/A 1.30 15.48 Columbia Banking System Inc. 36 4.39 N/A 2.44 15.45

In table 1 we can see Dime Community Bancshares Inc. and Columbia Banking System Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Columbia Banking System Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Dime Community Bancshares Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dime Community Bancshares Inc. and Columbia Banking System Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 0.8% Columbia Banking System Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. has a 0.86 beta, while its volatility is 14.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Columbia Banking System Inc.’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.06 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Dime Community Bancshares Inc. and Columbia Banking System Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Columbia Banking System Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Columbia Banking System Inc.’s potential upside is 13.24% and its consensus target price is $39.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.1% of Dime Community Bancshares Inc. shares and 92.6% of Columbia Banking System Inc. shares. Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.9%. Comparatively, 0.3% are Columbia Banking System Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 4.94% 6.94% 3.49% 2.64% 15.98% 18.85% Columbia Banking System Inc. 2.47% 3.46% 3.27% 4.12% -6.54% 4.69%

For the past year Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Columbia Banking System Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Columbia Banking System Inc. beats Dime Community Bancshares Inc.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the unitary savings bank holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides financial services and loans for housing in New York. It accepts deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; small investment property loans; one- to four-family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, including acquisition, land development and construction loans, finance loans and leases, and small business administration loans. In addition, it manages and owns real estate; sells non- Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured investment products; and invests in multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 25 full-service retail banking offices located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Nassau County, New York, as well as 2 branches in Brooklyn, New York. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home equity loans and lines of credit, home mortgages for purchases and refinances, personal loans, and other consumer loans; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. The company also provides business banking products and services, such as checking, savings, interest-bearing money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration financing, commercial real estate loan products for construction and development or permanent financing; and agricultural lending, municipal lending, merchant card, remote deposit capture, small business, and treasury management services. In addition, it offers wealth management services in the areas of private banking, professional banking, financial services, and trust and estate services to individuals, families, and professional businesses. Further, the company provides fiduciary, agency, trust, and related services, as well as life insurance products. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 143 branches. Columbia Banking System, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.