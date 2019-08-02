Reviewing Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (DCOM)’s and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ)’s results

Since Dime Community Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) are part of the Savings & Loans industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 19 4.71 N/A 1.30 15.48 Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 13 3.74 N/A 0.77 17.85

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Dime Community Bancshares Inc. and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Dime Community Bancshares Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Dime Community Bancshares Inc. and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 0.8% Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. has a 0.86 beta, while its volatility is 14.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.63 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.1% and 12.3%. About 5.9% of Dime Community Bancshares Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 27.32% of Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dime Community Bancshares Inc. 4.94% 6.94% 3.49% 2.64% 15.98% 18.85% Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. -0.68% 4.15% 2.53% 5.59% -17.2% 5.99%

For the past year Dime Community Bancshares Inc. was more bullish than Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares Inc. beats Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the unitary savings bank holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides financial services and loans for housing in New York. It accepts deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; small investment property loans; one- to four-family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, including acquisition, land development and construction loans, finance loans and leases, and small business administration loans. In addition, it manages and owns real estate; sells non- Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured investment products; and invests in multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 25 full-service retail banking offices located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Nassau County, New York, as well as 2 branches in Brooklyn, New York. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and savings, demand, and money market deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial construction, line of credit, and commercial mortgage loans for providing working capital primarily for construction, financing the purchase of an income producing property, purchase of equipment or inventory, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans comprising loans secured by commercial or residential real property, and loans for the construction of commercial or residential investment property; and commercial and consumer loans, and home equity loans. In addition, the company offers mail, telephone, Internet, and electronic banking services. As of February 10, 2017, it operated 9 branch offices located in Fort Lee, Hackensack, Haworth, Harrington Park, Englewood, Cliffside Park, and Woodcliff Lake. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.