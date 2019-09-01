Reviewing Dillard’s Inc. (DDS)’s and Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M)’s results

As Department Stores companies, Dillard’s Inc. (NYSE:DDS) and Macy’s Inc. (NYSE:M) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dillard’s Inc. 66 0.23 N/A 6.26 11.62 Macy’s Inc. 22 0.17 N/A 3.49 6.52

Table 1 demonstrates Dillard’s Inc. and Macy’s Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Macy’s Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Dillard’s Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Dillard’s Inc. is presently more expensive than Macy’s Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Dillard’s Inc. and Macy’s Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dillard’s Inc. 0.00% 10% 4.6% Macy’s Inc. 0.00% 18.1% 5.6%

Risk and Volatility

Dillard’s Inc. is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.06. Competitively, Macy’s Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.56 beta.

Liquidity

Dillard’s Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Macy’s Inc. are 1.4 and 0.3 respectively. Dillard’s Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Macy’s Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dillard’s Inc. and Macy’s Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dillard’s Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 Macy’s Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average target price of Dillard’s Inc. is $49, with potential downside of -16.27%. Competitively Macy’s Inc. has a consensus target price of $25.5, with potential upside of 72.76%. The information presented earlier suggests that Macy’s Inc. looks more robust than Dillard’s Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dillard’s Inc. and Macy’s Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 92.5%. About 17.5% of Dillard’s Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Macy’s Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dillard’s Inc. -7.79% 22.44% 9.03% 8.72% -11.23% 20.68% Macy’s Inc. -2.24% 6.26% -2.74% -11.63% -43.56% -23.67%

For the past year Dillard’s Inc. has 20.68% stronger performance while Macy’s Inc. has -23.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Dillard’s Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Macy’s Inc.

Dillard's, Inc. operates as fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Construction. The companyÂ’s stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. Its brand merchandise includes Antonio Melani, Gianni Bini, GB, Roundtree & Yorke, and Daniel Cremieux. The company also sells its merchandise online through its Website, dillards.com, which features online gift registries and various other services. In addition, it operates a general contracting construction company that engages in constructing and remodeling stores. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 293 Dillard's stores, including 25 clearance centers; and an Internet store. Dillard's, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

MacyÂ’s, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. Its stores and Websites sell a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. The company also operates stores that offer a range of women's, men's, and children's apparel; shoes; fashion accessories; housewares; home textiles; intimate apparel; and jewelry. As of August 21, 2017, it operated approximately 700 department stores under the MacyÂ’s and BloomingdaleÂ’s brands; 150 specialty stores under the BloomingdaleÂ’s, The Outlet, Bluemercury, and MacyÂ’s Backstage brands in the United States, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com. In addition, it operates as a beauty products and spa retailer. The company was formerly known as Federated Department Stores, Inc. and changed its name to MacyÂ’s, Inc. in June 2007. MacyÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1830 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.