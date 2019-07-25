Reviewing Dillard’s Inc. (DDS)’s and Its Competitors results

As Department Stores company, Dillard’s Inc. (NYSE:DDS) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dillard’s Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 76.95% institutional ownership for its peers. 16.1% of Dillard’s Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.67% of all Department Stores companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Dillard’s Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dillard’s Inc. 0.00% 10.20% 4.60% Industry Average 3.61% 25.60% 9.43%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Dillard’s Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Dillard’s Inc. N/A 67 10.25 Industry Average 1.09B 30.27B 12.80

Dillard’s Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Dillard’s Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dillard’s Inc. 2 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.25 2.75 3.33 2.05

$59.5 is the consensus price target of Dillard’s Inc., with a potential downside of -23.32%. As a group, Department Stores companies have a potential upside of 22.91%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Dillard’s Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Dillard’s Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dillard’s Inc. -6.2% -13.83% -6.12% -20.31% -12.26% 5.11% Industry Average 3.93% 5.78% 7.30% 1.49% 20.15% 13.27%

For the past year Dillard’s Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dillard’s Inc. are 1.9 and 0.3. Competitively, Dillard’s Inc.’s peers have 1.58 and 0.40 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dillard’s Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dillard’s Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.85 shows that Dillard’s Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Dillard’s Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.74 which is 26.33% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Dillard’s Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Dillard’s Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Dillard’s Inc.

Dillard's, Inc. operates as fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Construction. The companyÂ’s stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. Its brand merchandise includes Antonio Melani, Gianni Bini, GB, Roundtree & Yorke, and Daniel Cremieux. The company also sells its merchandise online through its Website, dillards.com, which features online gift registries and various other services. In addition, it operates a general contracting construction company that engages in constructing and remodeling stores. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 293 Dillard's stores, including 25 clearance centers; and an Internet store. Dillard's, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.