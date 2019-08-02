Reviewing Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)’s and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)’s results

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine Inc. 4 4.47 N/A -0.06 0.00 Upland Software Inc. 42 5.52 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Digital Turbine Inc. and Upland Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Digital Turbine Inc. and Upland Software Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -7.3% Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8%

Volatility and Risk

Digital Turbine Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.8 beta. In other hand, Upland Software Inc. has beta of 0.56 which is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Digital Turbine Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Upland Software Inc. has 0.6 and 0.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Digital Turbine Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Digital Turbine Inc. and Upland Software Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Digital Turbine Inc. has an average price target of $4.13, and a -25.99% downside potential. Competitively Upland Software Inc. has an average price target of $49.25, with potential upside of 14.88%. The data provided earlier shows that Upland Software Inc. appears more favorable than Digital Turbine Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Digital Turbine Inc. and Upland Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.4% and 69.3% respectively. 13.51% are Digital Turbine Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.1% of Upland Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72% Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85%

For the past year Digital Turbine Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Upland Software Inc.

Summary

Upland Software Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Digital Turbine Inc.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.