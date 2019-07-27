Reviewing Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)’s and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) and the Rubicon Project Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine Inc. 4 4.12 N/A -0.24 0.00 the Rubicon Project Inc. 6 3.02 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Digital Turbine Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% the Rubicon Project Inc. 0.00% -39.5% -14.1%

Volatility & Risk

Digital Turbine Inc. has a 1.75 beta, while its volatility is 75.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. the Rubicon Project Inc.’s 1.58 beta is the reason why it is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Digital Turbine Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, the Rubicon Project Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. the Rubicon Project Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Digital Turbine Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 the Rubicon Project Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Digital Turbine Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.13, and a -20.88% downside potential. Competitively the Rubicon Project Inc. has a consensus price target of $9, with potential upside of 16.58%. The information presented earlier suggests that the Rubicon Project Inc. looks more robust than Digital Turbine Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Digital Turbine Inc. and the Rubicon Project Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.5% and 69.4% respectively. About 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10.2% of the Rubicon Project Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Turbine Inc. 4.37% 16% 40.48% 138.82% 150.62% 121.86% the Rubicon Project Inc. -4.91% 7.58% 33.68% 46.56% 201.42% 71.31%

For the past year Digital Turbine Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the Rubicon Project Inc.

Summary

Digital Turbine Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors the Rubicon Project Inc.