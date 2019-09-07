Reviewing Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)’s and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)’s results

Since Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine Inc. 5 5.49 N/A -0.06 0.00 Talend S.A. 44 5.51 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Digital Turbine Inc. and Talend S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Digital Turbine Inc. and Talend S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -7.3% Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2%

Liquidity

Digital Turbine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Talend S.A.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Digital Turbine Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Talend S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Digital Turbine Inc. and Talend S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50

Digital Turbine Inc.’s average target price is $4.13, while its potential downside is -43.19%. Talend S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $52 average target price and a 34.33% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Talend S.A. appears more favorable than Digital Turbine Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.4% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares and 88.2% of Talend S.A. shares. 13.51% are Digital Turbine Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Talend S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72% Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52%

For the past year Digital Turbine Inc. has 196.72% stronger performance while Talend S.A. has -11.52% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Digital Turbine Inc. beats Talend S.A.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.