Reviewing Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)’s and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)’s results

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) and SPS Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine Inc. 5 5.03 N/A -0.06 0.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 52 6.49 N/A 1.54 72.43

Demonstrates Digital Turbine Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Digital Turbine Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -7.3% SPS Commerce Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 6.3%

Risk and Volatility

Digital Turbine Inc.’s current beta is 1.8 and it happens to be 80.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. SPS Commerce Inc.’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Digital Turbine Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, SPS Commerce Inc. has 4.8 and 4.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. SPS Commerce Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Digital Turbine Inc. and SPS Commerce Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 SPS Commerce Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$4.25 is Digital Turbine Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -37.41%. On the other hand, SPS Commerce Inc.’s potential upside is 65.92% and its consensus target price is $78.33. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that SPS Commerce Inc. seems more appealing than Digital Turbine Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.4% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.5% of SPS Commerce Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are SPS Commerce Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72% SPS Commerce Inc. 8.19% 10.28% 6.41% 27.97% 31.63% 35.75%

For the past year Digital Turbine Inc. has stronger performance than SPS Commerce Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors SPS Commerce Inc. beats Digital Turbine Inc.

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way suppliers, retailers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders. The company offers Trading Partner Fulfillment solution, which provides fulfillment automation and replaces or augments an organizationÂ’s existing trading partner electronic communication infrastructure; Trading Partner Analytics solution that comprises data analytics applications to enhance visibility and analysis of customers supply chains; and Trading Partner Assortment solution to manage individual attributes associated with each item a retailer or supplier sells. It also provides Trading Partner Sourcing solution that enables retailers to source providers of new items, suppliers to connect with new retailers, and retailing community to make connections for expanding their business networks and grow; Trading Partner Community Development solution, which offers communications programs that enables retailers, suppliers, and emerging providers of value-added products and services to establish trading partner relationships with new trading partners to expand their businesses; and Other Trading Partner Solutions, such as barcode labeling, planogram services, and scan and pack application that helps trading partners process information to streamline the picking and packaging process. The company sells its solutions primarily through retail sales professionals and supplier sales representatives to small- to mid-sized suppliers in the consumer packaged goods industry, as well as retailers, distributors, third-party logistics providers, and other trading partners. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.