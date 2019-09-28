Reviewing Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)’s and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)’s results

Both Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) and RealPage Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine Inc. 7 1.49 62.94M -0.06 0.00 RealPage Inc. 63 1.50 78.27M 0.37 167.96

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Digital Turbine Inc. and RealPage Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Digital Turbine Inc. and RealPage Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine Inc. 913,497,822.93% -18.7% -7.3% RealPage Inc. 124,693,324.84% 3.3% 1.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.8 beta means Digital Turbine Inc.’s volatility is 80.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, RealPage Inc.’s beta is 1.32 which is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Digital Turbine Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor RealPage Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Digital Turbine Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than RealPage Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Digital Turbine Inc. and RealPage Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RealPage Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of RealPage Inc. is $71.5, which is potential 15.85% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Digital Turbine Inc. and RealPage Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.4% and 88.2% respectively. Digital Turbine Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.51%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.5% of RealPage Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72% RealPage Inc. -2.5% 5.38% -2.59% 13.64% 14.85% 29.65%

For the past year Digital Turbine Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than RealPage Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors RealPage Inc. beats Digital Turbine Inc.

RealPage, Inc. provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions. The company also provides Kigo, a vacation rental property management system; spend management solutions for property owners and managers; The RealPage Cloud, an application infrastructure to outsource portions of the information technology (IT) operations; SmartSource that provides back-office accounting, and IT management and support services; and EasyLMS, a learning management system for property management professionals and their staff. In addition, it offers Online Leasing, Contact Center, Websites and Syndication, MyNewPlace, Lead2Lease, and Resident Screening solutions that manage leasing and marketing processes, including Websites and syndication, paid lead generation, organic lead generation, lead management, automated lead closure, lead analytics, real-time unit availability, automated online apartment leasing, and applicant screening. Further, the company provides resident services solutions, such as Resident and Utility Billing, Resident Payments, Resident Portal, Contact Center Maintenance, and RenterÂ’s insurance for utility billing, renter payment processing, service requests, lease renewals, renterÂ’s insurance, and consulting and advisory services; asset optimization solutions covering yield management, business intelligence, and asset and investment management platforms; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, as well as training services. Additionally, it offers IT infrastructure and product support services. RealPage, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.