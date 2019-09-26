Reviewing Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)’s and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)’s results

This is a contrast between Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine Inc. 5 4.95 N/A -0.06 0.00 Qualys Inc. 85 9.88 N/A 1.47 58.96

In table 1 we can see Digital Turbine Inc. and Qualys Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Digital Turbine Inc. and Qualys Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -7.3% Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3%

Volatility & Risk

Digital Turbine Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.8. Qualys Inc. has a 1.33 beta and it is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Digital Turbine Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Qualys Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Qualys Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Digital Turbine Inc. and Qualys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Qualys Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the average target price of Qualys Inc. is $94.4, which is potential 24.87% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.4% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89% of Qualys Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 15.3% of Qualys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72% Qualys Inc. -2.53% 0.06% -4.36% 3.16% -1.97% 15.81%

For the past year Digital Turbine Inc. has stronger performance than Qualys Inc.

Summary

Qualys Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Digital Turbine Inc.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.