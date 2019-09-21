Reviewing Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)’s and Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s results

This is a contrast between Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) and Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine Inc. 5 5.15 N/A -0.06 0.00 Marin Software Incorporated 3 0.29 N/A -6.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Digital Turbine Inc. and Marin Software Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) and Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -7.3% Marin Software Incorporated 0.00% -107.5% -68%

Volatility and Risk

Digital Turbine Inc.’s 1.8 beta indicates that its volatility is 80.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Marin Software Incorporated has beta of 0.35 which is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Digital Turbine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Marin Software Incorporated which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Marin Software Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Digital Turbine Inc. and Marin Software Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Marin Software Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

$4.25 is Digital Turbine Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -38.85%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.4% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35% of Marin Software Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.75% of Marin Software Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72% Marin Software Incorporated -11.21% -18.69% -63.33% -67.91% -64.64% -62.71%

For the past year Digital Turbine Inc. has 196.72% stronger performance while Marin Software Incorporated has -62.71% weaker performance.

Summary

Digital Turbine Inc. beats Marin Software Incorporated on 7 of the 8 factors.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.