Reviewing Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)’s and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)’s results

Both Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) and FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine Inc. 5 5.15 N/A -0.06 0.00 FireEye Inc. 15 3.52 N/A -1.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Digital Turbine Inc. and FireEye Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Digital Turbine Inc. and FireEye Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -7.3% FireEye Inc. 0.00% -38.2% -9.3%

Risk and Volatility

Digital Turbine Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 80.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.8 beta. FireEye Inc.’s 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

Digital Turbine Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, FireEye Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. FireEye Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Digital Turbine Inc. and FireEye Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 FireEye Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The consensus price target of Digital Turbine Inc. is $4.25, with potential downside of -38.85%. On the other hand, FireEye Inc.’s potential upside is 16.06% and its consensus price target is $16.33. The information presented earlier suggests that FireEye Inc. looks more robust than Digital Turbine Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Digital Turbine Inc. and FireEye Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.4% and 76.7% respectively. Digital Turbine Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.51%. Competitively, 3% are FireEye Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72% FireEye Inc. -5.36% 0.74% -7.35% -14.82% -3.23% -7.46%

For the past year Digital Turbine Inc. had bullish trend while FireEye Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Digital Turbine Inc. beats FireEye Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

FireEye, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides vector-specific appliance and cloud-based solutions detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. It offers threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products; email security solutions; endpoint security solutions; and content security products; and security management and orchestration products, such as Central Management System, FireEye Security Orchestrator, Threat Analytics Platform; Malware Analysis series of appliances; and Enterprise Forensics series of appliances. It also offers Security-as-a-Service solutions comprising cloud-based Email Threat Prevention solution; FireEye Helix platform; and FireEye-as-a-Service managed service; threat intelligence subscriptions, such as Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, Advanced Threat Intelligence, and FireEye iSIGHT Intelligence; and customer support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides professional services, including incident response, compromise assessments, and related security consulting services; cyber threat intelligence services; and training services. It serves telecommunications providers, financial services entities, Internet search engines, social networking sites, stock exchanges, electrical grid operators, networking vendors, oil and gas companies, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and local and international governmental agencies. FireEye, Inc. provides its products and services through distributors, resellers, and strategic partners in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other regions. The company was formerly known as NetForts, Inc. and changed its name to FireEye, Inc. in September 2005. FireEye, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.