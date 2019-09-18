Reviewing Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS)’s and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)’s results

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine Inc. 5 4.98 N/A -0.06 0.00 Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.48 N/A -0.26 0.00

Demonstrates Digital Turbine Inc. and Castlight Health Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Digital Turbine Inc. and Castlight Health Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine Inc. 0.00% -18.7% -7.3% Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8%

Volatility & Risk

Digital Turbine Inc. has a 1.8 beta, while its volatility is 80.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Castlight Health Inc. has a 1.42 beta which is 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Digital Turbine Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Castlight Health Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Castlight Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Digital Turbine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Digital Turbine Inc. and Castlight Health Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Turbine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Castlight Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Digital Turbine Inc. is $4.25, with potential downside of -35.51%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.4% of Digital Turbine Inc. shares and 76.9% of Castlight Health Inc. shares. About 13.51% of Digital Turbine Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Castlight Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Turbine Inc. -0.55% 5.44% 36.78% 139.21% 299.26% 196.72% Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81%

For the past year Digital Turbine Inc. had bullish trend while Castlight Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Digital Turbine Inc. beats Castlight Health Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.