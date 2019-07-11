Reviewing Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)’s and Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI)’s results

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) and Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Office. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Realty Trust Inc. 115 8.07 N/A 1.25 94.04 Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 22 4.12 N/A 3.02 7.62

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Digital Realty Trust Inc. and Mack-Cali Realty Corporation. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digital Realty Trust Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Digital Realty Trust Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.2% Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 5.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.49 beta means Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s volatility is 51.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s 8.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Digital Realty Trust Inc. and Mack-Cali Realty Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Realty Trust Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Digital Realty Trust Inc. has a 0.31% upside potential and a consensus price target of $122.5. Meanwhile, Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s consensus price target is $24.5, while its potential upside is 2.64%. Based on the data given earlier, Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is looking more favorable than Digital Realty Trust Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Digital Realty Trust Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.4% of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.05% of Digital Realty Trust Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Mack-Cali Realty Corporation has 8.85% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Realty Trust Inc. -0.03% -3.49% 4.86% 6.35% 8.69% 10.41% Mack-Cali Realty Corporation 0.66% 2.36% 9.79% 11.6% 27.09% 17.36%

For the past year Digital Realty Trust Inc. was less bullish than Mack-Cali Realty Corporation.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office/flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation was formed in 1994 and is based in Jersey City, New Jersey.