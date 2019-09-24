Reviewing Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY)’s and Rudolph Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RTEC)’s results

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) and Rudolph Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) compete against each other in the Scientific & Technical Instruments sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Ally Inc. 3 1.49 N/A -1.82 0.00 Rudolph Technologies Inc. 25 3.33 N/A 1.17 22.95

Table 1 highlights Digital Ally Inc. and Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Ally Inc. 0.00% 0% -110% Rudolph Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 8.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.55 beta means Digital Ally Inc.’s volatility is 155.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Rudolph Technologies Inc. has beta of 0.99 which is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Digital Ally Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Digital Ally Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.2% of Digital Ally Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.6% of Rudolph Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 18% of Digital Ally Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.9% of Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Ally Inc. 0.88% -17.86% -73.74% -66.86% -54.9% -57.09% Rudolph Technologies Inc. -7.49% -4.67% 10.15% 25.03% -6.37% 31.51%

For the past year Digital Ally Inc. had bearish trend while Rudolph Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rudolph Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Digital Ally Inc.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing and final manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. In addition, it provides spare parts. The company markets and sells its products to logic, memory, data storage, flat panel, and application-specific integrated circuit device, and packaging manufacturers. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. offers its products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Austria, Japan, Germany, and China, as well as other European and Asian countries. The company was formerly known as Rudolph Research Corporation. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.