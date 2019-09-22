Reviewing Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY)’s and MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)’s results

Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) and MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) have been rivals in the Scientific & Technical Instruments for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Ally Inc. 3 1.62 N/A -1.82 0.00 MKS Instruments Inc. 83 2.69 N/A 5.47 15.57

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Digital Ally Inc. and MKS Instruments Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Digital Ally Inc. and MKS Instruments Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Ally Inc. 0.00% 0% -110% MKS Instruments Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 10.8%

Volatility and Risk

Digital Ally Inc. has a 2.55 beta, while its volatility is 155.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. MKS Instruments Inc.’s 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

Digital Ally Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, MKS Instruments Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. MKS Instruments Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Digital Ally Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Digital Ally Inc. and MKS Instruments Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Ally Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MKS Instruments Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively MKS Instruments Inc. has an average target price of $117.5, with potential upside of 26.34%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Digital Ally Inc. and MKS Instruments Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.2% and 93.68%. 18% are Digital Ally Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are MKS Instruments Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Ally Inc. 0.88% -17.86% -73.74% -66.86% -54.9% -57.09% MKS Instruments Inc. -4.93% 3.89% -3.87% 4.58% -8.76% 31.76%

For the past year Digital Ally Inc. had bearish trend while MKS Instruments Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

MKS Instruments Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Digital Ally Inc.

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, IO modules, automation software, data analytics software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application. It also offers power delivery, plasma, and reactive gas generation products used in semiconductor and other thin film applications, and in medical imaging equipment applications; and direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions. The Light & Motion segment offers lasers and laser-based systems, including lasers and amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, high-energy pulsed lasers, and tunable lasers, as well as accessories; optics products, such as precision optics and lens assemblies, thin-film filters and coatings, replicated mirrors, and ruled and holographic diffraction gratings, as well as subsystems and subassemblies; photonics products comprising photonics instruments and systems, and vibration and motion control products, as well as three-dimensional non-contact measurement sensors and equipment. It markets and sells its products and services through global direct sales organization, independent distributors and sales representatives, Websites, and product catalogs. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.