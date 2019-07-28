Reviewing Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY)’s and Mesa Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)’s results

This is a contrast between Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) and Mesa Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Scientific & Technical Instruments and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Ally Inc. 3 1.28 N/A -1.90 0.00 Mesa Laboratories Inc. 231 8.86 N/A 2.75 89.99

Table 1 demonstrates Digital Ally Inc. and Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Digital Ally Inc. and Mesa Laboratories Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Ally Inc. 0.00% 0% -108.8% Mesa Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 9.9% 6.4%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.73 shows that Digital Ally Inc. is 173.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Mesa Laboratories Inc. has a 0.37 beta and it is 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Digital Ally Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Mesa Laboratories Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Digital Ally Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mesa Laboratories Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Digital Ally Inc. and Mesa Laboratories Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Ally Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Mesa Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$6 is Digital Ally Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 372.44%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Digital Ally Inc. and Mesa Laboratories Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.1% and 74.6%. About 16.5% of Digital Ally Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 5.5% are Mesa Laboratories Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digital Ally Inc. -32.06% -26.94% -6.43% 8.11% 18.52% 19.4% Mesa Laboratories Inc. -2.53% 7.92% 6.3% 24.79% 45.12% 18.66%

For the past year Digital Ally Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Mesa Laboratories Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Mesa Laboratories Inc. beats Digital Ally Inc.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The companyÂ’s Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness. This segmentÂ’s products are used in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, industrial hygiene, environmental air sampling, and semiconductor industries. Its Biological Indicators segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and testing services. This segment also distributes chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization processes, including steam, hydrogen peroxide, ethylene oxide, and radiation. The companyÂ’s Cold Chain Monitoring segment offers systems, which are used to monitor various environmental parameters, such as temperature, humidity, and differential pressure for use in hospitals, pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, blood banks, pharmacies, and various other laboratory and industrial environments; and parameter monitoring services for products in a cold chain. Its Cold Chain Packaging segment offers packaging development consulting services and thermal packaging products. The company markets its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, Australia, Canada, and Central America. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.