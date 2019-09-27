Reviewing Digirad Corporation (DRAD)’s and Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s results

This is a contrast between Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) and Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digirad Corporation 5 0.00 1.61M -2.03 0.00 Senseonics Holdings Inc. 1 0.00 151.21M -0.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Digirad Corporation and Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digirad Corporation 34,205,103.15% -18.8% -9.2% Senseonics Holdings Inc. 14,077,832,604.04% -135.9% -59.3%

Volatility and Risk

Digirad Corporation has a 2.26 beta, while its volatility is 126.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

Digirad Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Senseonics Holdings Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4 Quick Ratio. Senseonics Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Digirad Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.3% of Digirad Corporation shares and 50.5% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares. Digirad Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 7.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digirad Corporation -1.11% -20.27% -18.72% -23.57% -67.58% -6.14% Senseonics Holdings Inc. -7.5% -42.78% -53.16% -54.51% -68.56% -57.14%

For the past year Digirad Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Senseonics Holdings Inc.

Summary

Senseonics Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Digirad Corporation.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging, and Medical Device Sales and Services. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, or any combination of these procedures in their offices, hospitals, and imaging centers, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract sales and diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. The Medical Device Sales and Services segment primarily sells Philips branded imaging systems, including CT, MRI, PET, and PET/CT, and ultrasound and patient monitoring systems, as well as offers warranty and post-warranty services under its contract with Philips Healthcare in the upper Midwest region of the United States. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes glucose monitoring systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its product includes Eversense, a first generation continuous glucose monitoring system, which measures glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 days. The company has a research and development license agreement with TypeZero Technologies, Inc. to develop artificial pancreas and decision support systems that use the Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system. It also has collaboration agreement with Roche Diabetes Care, Inc. to develop an automated insulin delivery system. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.