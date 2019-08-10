Reviewing Digirad Corporation (DRAD)’s and OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)’s results

This is a contrast between Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) and OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digirad Corporation 7 0.09 N/A -2.03 0.00 OrthoPediatrics Corp. 39 7.27 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Digirad Corporation and OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Digirad Corporation and OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digirad Corporation 0.00% -18.8% -9.2% OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0.00% -16.4% -10.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Digirad Corporation are 1.6 and 1.2 respectively. Its competitor OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6. OrthoPediatrics Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Digirad Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Digirad Corporation and OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digirad Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 OrthoPediatrics Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of OrthoPediatrics Corp. is $48.5, which is potential 55.25% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.3% of Digirad Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.6% of OrthoPediatrics Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% are Digirad Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% are OrthoPediatrics Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digirad Corporation -1.11% -20.27% -18.72% -23.57% -67.58% -6.14% OrthoPediatrics Corp. 1% -10.95% -13.75% 0.91% 32.1% 1.23%

For the past year Digirad Corporation has -6.14% weaker performance while OrthoPediatrics Corp. has 1.23% stronger performance.

Summary

OrthoPediatrics Corp. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Digirad Corporation.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging, and Medical Device Sales and Services. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, or any combination of these procedures in their offices, hospitals, and imaging centers, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract sales and diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. The Medical Device Sales and Services segment primarily sells Philips branded imaging systems, including CT, MRI, PET, and PET/CT, and ultrasound and patient monitoring systems, as well as offers warranty and post-warranty services under its contract with Philips Healthcare in the upper Midwest region of the United States. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. designs, develops, and sells orthopedic implants for children. It offers trauma and deformity correction products, including cannulated screws; The Locking Cannulated Blade plate system that offers various treatment options for pediatric hip deformity, fixed knee flexion deformity, and trauma; The Locking Proximal Femur plate system for long bone fractures and osteotomies in children and adolescents; flexible nailing systems; The OP PediFrag System, a fragment set for pediatric orthopedic surgery; The PediLoc Extension Osteotomy plates; locking plated systems for the treatment of pediatric femur fractures and osteotomies; intramedullary nails; plate systems that provide physeal tethering techniques; and an engineered device for casting procedures. The company also offers spine and sports medicine systems, and clinical education. It serves medical professionals, patients, and families worldwide. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.