Reviewing Digirad Corporation (DRAD)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.3% of Digirad Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.93% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Digirad Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Digirad Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digirad Corporation 34,205,103.15% -18.80% -9.20% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Digirad Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Digirad Corporation 1.61M 5 0.00 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Digirad Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digirad Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 3.00 2.75

As a group, Medical Appliances & Equipment companies have a potential upside of 184.27%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Digirad Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digirad Corporation -1.11% -20.27% -18.72% -23.57% -67.58% -6.14% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year Digirad Corporation had bearish trend while Digirad Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Digirad Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Digirad Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.65 and has 3.94 Quick Ratio. Digirad Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Digirad Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.26 shows that Digirad Corporation is 126.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Digirad Corporation’s rivals have beta of 1.05 which is 4.61% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Digirad Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Digirad Corporation’s rivals beat Digirad Corporation.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging, and Medical Device Sales and Services. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, or any combination of these procedures in their offices, hospitals, and imaging centers, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract sales and diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. The Medical Device Sales and Services segment primarily sells Philips branded imaging systems, including CT, MRI, PET, and PET/CT, and ultrasound and patient monitoring systems, as well as offers warranty and post-warranty services under its contract with Philips Healthcare in the upper Midwest region of the United States. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.