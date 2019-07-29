Reviewing Digirad Corporation (DRAD)’s and Its Competitors results

Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) is a company in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Digirad Corporation has 39.8% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 51.96% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Digirad Corporation has 5.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.12% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Digirad Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digirad Corporation 0.00% -18.80% -9.20% Industry Average 38.08% 29.28% 12.80%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Digirad Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Digirad Corporation N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 37.85M 99.40M 171.01

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Digirad Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digirad Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 1.53 2.80 2.81

The peers have a potential upside of 65.85%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Digirad Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digirad Corporation 8.18% 9.91% -1.32% -34.78% -61.54% 31.58% Industry Average 7.67% 16.11% 24.20% 36.47% 42.34% 40.50%

For the past year Digirad Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Digirad Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Digirad Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.60 and has 3.86 Quick Ratio. Digirad Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Digirad Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Digirad Corporation is 131.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.31. Competitively, Digirad Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.10 which is 10.44% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Digirad Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Digirad Corporation’s rivals beat Digirad Corporation on 4 of the 4 factors.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging, and Medical Device Sales and Services. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, or any combination of these procedures in their offices, hospitals, and imaging centers, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract sales and diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. The Medical Device Sales and Services segment primarily sells Philips branded imaging systems, including CT, MRI, PET, and PET/CT, and ultrasound and patient monitoring systems, as well as offers warranty and post-warranty services under its contract with Philips Healthcare in the upper Midwest region of the United States. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.