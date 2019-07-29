Reviewing Digirad Corporation (DRAD)’s and Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR)’s results

Both Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) and Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digirad Corporation 7 0.11 N/A -0.20 0.00 Itamar Medical Ltd. 11 3.70 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 highlights Digirad Corporation and Itamar Medical Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Digirad Corporation and Itamar Medical Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digirad Corporation 0.00% -18.8% -9.2% Itamar Medical Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.8% of Digirad Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Itamar Medical Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.1% of Digirad Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digirad Corporation 8.18% 9.91% -1.32% -34.78% -61.54% 31.58% Itamar Medical Ltd. -2.76% -27.07% 0% 0% 0% -14.92%

For the past year Digirad Corporation has 31.58% stronger performance while Itamar Medical Ltd. has -14.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Itamar Medical Ltd. beats Digirad Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging, and Medical Device Sales and Services. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, or any combination of these procedures in their offices, hospitals, and imaging centers, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract sales and diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. The Medical Device Sales and Services segment primarily sells Philips branded imaging systems, including CT, MRI, PET, and PET/CT, and ultrasound and patient monitoring systems, as well as offers warranty and post-warranty services under its contract with Philips Healthcare in the upper Midwest region of the United States. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.