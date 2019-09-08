Reviewing Digirad Corporation (DRAD)’s and BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)’s results

Since Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) and BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) are part of the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digirad Corporation 7 0.09 N/A -2.03 0.00 BioSig Technologies Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Digirad Corporation and BioSig Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digirad Corporation 0.00% -18.8% -9.2% BioSig Technologies Inc. 0.00% -364.2% -292.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.26 shows that Digirad Corporation is 126.00% more volatile than S&P 500. BioSig Technologies Inc.’s 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

Digirad Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, BioSig Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11 and has 11 Quick Ratio. BioSig Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Digirad Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 39.3% of Digirad Corporation shares and 4.9% of BioSig Technologies Inc. shares. Digirad Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 7.6%. Comparatively, BioSig Technologies Inc. has 10% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digirad Corporation -1.11% -20.27% -18.72% -23.57% -67.58% -6.14% BioSig Technologies Inc. -2.59% -19.76% 13.79% 75.67% 31.18% 75.88%

For the past year Digirad Corporation has -6.14% weaker performance while BioSig Technologies Inc. has 75.88% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors BioSig Technologies Inc. beats Digirad Corporation.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging, and Medical Device Sales and Services. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, or any combination of these procedures in their offices, hospitals, and imaging centers, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract sales and diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. The Medical Device Sales and Services segment primarily sells Philips branded imaging systems, including CT, MRI, PET, and PET/CT, and ultrasound and patient monitoring systems, as well as offers warranty and post-warranty services under its contract with Philips Healthcare in the upper Midwest region of the United States. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary technology platform to minimize noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. The company develops includes PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram, and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system, which acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.