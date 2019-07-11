Reviewing Digirad Corporation (DRAD)’s and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)’s results

Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ:DRAD) and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Medical Appliances & Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digirad Corporation 7 0.12 N/A -0.20 0.00 Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 24 634.24 N/A -1.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Digirad Corporation and Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digirad Corporation 0.00% -18.8% -9.2% Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Digirad Corporation are 1.6 and 1.2. Competitively, Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. has 28.1 and 27.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Digirad Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 39.8% of Digirad Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 78.4% of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 5.1% of Digirad Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digirad Corporation 8.18% 9.91% -1.32% -34.78% -61.54% 31.58% Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. 30.85% 57.94% 102.1% 113.81% 0% 109.99%

For the past year Digirad Corporation was less bullish than Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.

Summary

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. beats Digirad Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, Diagnostic Imaging, and Medical Device Sales and Services. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, or any combination of these procedures in their offices, hospitals, and imaging centers, as well as offers remote cardiac event monitoring services. The Mobile Healthcare segment offers contract sales and diagnostic imaging services, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition. The Diagnostic Imaging segment develops and sells gamma camera imaging systems, such as nuclear cardiac imaging systems and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals; and offers camera maintenance services. The Medical Device Sales and Services segment primarily sells Philips branded imaging systems, including CT, MRI, PET, and PET/CT, and ultrasound and patient monitoring systems, as well as offers warranty and post-warranty services under its contract with Philips Healthcare in the upper Midwest region of the United States. Digirad Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.