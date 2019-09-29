Reviewing Digimarc Corporation (DMRC)’s and Its Rivals results

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) is a company in the Information Technology Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Digimarc Corporation has 63.4% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 57.43% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Digimarc Corporation has 3.8% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 10.38% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Digimarc Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digimarc Corporation 26,023,746.06% -56.60% -50.80% Industry Average 0.63% 36.87% 9.45%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Digimarc Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Digimarc Corporation 10.74M 41 0.00 Industry Average 21.28M 3.40B 620.98

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Digimarc Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digimarc Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 2.50 1.77 2.45 2.70

Digimarc Corporation presently has an average target price of $56.25, suggesting a potential upside of 41.51%. The potential upside of the rivals is 89.05%. Based on the results given earlier, Digimarc Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Digimarc Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digimarc Corporation 2.73% -0.94% 36.5% 134.7% 50.35% 211.59% Industry Average 4.10% 7.86% 14.93% 32.88% 26.15% 44.45%

For the past year Digimarc Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Digimarc Corporation has a Current Ratio of 10.3 and a Quick Ratio of 10.3. Competitively, Digimarc Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.21 and has 2.18 Quick Ratio. Digimarc Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Digimarc Corporation’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Digimarc Corporation has a beta of 0.02 and its 98.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Digimarc Corporation’s competitors are 10.78% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Dividends

Digimarc Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Digimarc Discover, and Digimarc Barcode and Intuitive Computing Platform that are designed to optimize the identification of various consumer brand impressions facilitating mobile-centric shopping. The companyÂ’s solutions identifies, tracks, manages, and protects content; and enables new consumer applications to access networks and information from personal computers and mobile devices. Its solutions are used in various media identification and management products and solutions, such as counterfeiting and piracy deterrence; online e-publication piracy protection; content identification and media management; authentication and monitoring; retail point of sale transaction processing; linking to networks and providing access to information; and improves services in support of mobile commerce. The company provides its solutions directly and through its business partners. Digimarc Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.