Reviewing Digimarc Corporation (DMRC)’s and CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)’s results

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) and CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) compete with each other in the Information Technology Services sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digimarc Corporation 41 21.84 N/A -2.85 0.00 CGI Inc. 73 0.00 N/A 3.26 23.63

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Digimarc Corporation and CGI Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Digimarc Corporation and CGI Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digimarc Corporation 0.00% -56.6% -50.8% CGI Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 9.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.02 beta means Digimarc Corporation’s volatility is 98.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. CGI Inc. has a 0.55 beta and it is 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Digimarc Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.3 while its Quick Ratio is 10.3. On the competitive side is, CGI Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Digimarc Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CGI Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Digimarc Corporation and CGI Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digimarc Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 CGI Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$45.75 is Digimarc Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 15.71%. CGI Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $83 average price target and a 5.76% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Digimarc Corporation looks more robust than CGI Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Digimarc Corporation and CGI Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 63.4% and 70% respectively. Insiders held 3.8% of Digimarc Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 12.4% of CGI Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digimarc Corporation 2.73% -0.94% 36.5% 134.7% 50.35% 211.59% CGI Inc. -3.12% -0.18% 7.52% 17.59% 20.92% 25.72%

For the past year Digimarc Corporation has stronger performance than CGI Inc.

Summary

CGI Inc. beats Digimarc Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to commercial entities and government customers in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Digimarc Discover, and Digimarc Barcode and Intuitive Computing Platform that are designed to optimize the identification of various consumer brand impressions facilitating mobile-centric shopping. The companyÂ’s solutions identifies, tracks, manages, and protects content; and enables new consumer applications to access networks and information from personal computers and mobile devices. Its solutions are used in various media identification and management products and solutions, such as counterfeiting and piracy deterrence; online e-publication piracy protection; content identification and media management; authentication and monitoring; retail point of sale transaction processing; linking to networks and providing access to information; and improves services in support of mobile commerce. The company provides its solutions directly and through its business partners. Digimarc Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

CGI Group Inc. provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. It offers agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; business-to-business and customer operations support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services. The company also provides IT outsourcing services; and data analytics, enterprise application integration, enterprise architecture and content management, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and geospatial solutions. In addition, it offers Asset & Resource Management, a solution suite for the utilities industry; Atlas360, a customer relationship management and business process solution; Collections360, a collections and debt management solution; Trade360, a trade solution; CommunityCare360; FlexProperty, an ERP solution for property management; Payments360; mobile workforce and outage management solutions, such as PragmaCAD and PragmaLINE; Ratabase, a solution for insurance companies; Sm@rtering, a meter infrastructure management solution; and Unify360. The company serves communication, financial service, health, manufacturing, oil and gas, post and logistic, retail and consumer service, transportation, and utility industries, as well as government. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.