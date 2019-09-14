Reviewing Digi International Inc. (DGII)’s and Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)’s results

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) and Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digi International Inc. 13 1.62 N/A 0.44 29.84 Viavi Solutions Inc. 13 2.91 N/A -0.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Digi International Inc. and Viavi Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digi International Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 3.3% Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.00% -5% -1.9%

Risk & Volatility

Digi International Inc. has a 1.59 beta, while its volatility is 59.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Viavi Solutions Inc. has beta of 1.03 which is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Digi International Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Viavi Solutions Inc. are 3.2 and 2.9 respectively. Digi International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Viavi Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Digi International Inc. and Viavi Solutions Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digi International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viavi Solutions Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Viavi Solutions Inc. is $13, which is potential -12.28% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.4% of Digi International Inc. shares and 92.8% of Viavi Solutions Inc. shares. Digi International Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, 0.4% are Viavi Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digi International Inc. -1.2% 2.58% 1.63% 14.97% -3.1% 30.13% Viavi Solutions Inc. 0.07% 4.94% 9.97% 34.96% 44.82% 45.97%

For the past year Digi International Inc. has weaker performance than Viavi Solutions Inc.

Summary

Digi International Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Viavi Solutions Inc.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus (USB)-to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs. In addition, the company provides Digi Cold Chain Solutions, a system that enable restaurants, groceries, and convenience stores to monitor the temperature of food and other perishable goods; Digi device cloud, a platform as-a-service to collect, interpret, and utilize data from various devices to operate their businesses; and Digi Remote Manager, a centralized remote device management solution to meet service level commitments and stay compliant with payment card industry standards, as well as to monitor, diagnose, and fix remote devices. Further, it provides turn-key wireless networking product design, testing, and certification services for technology platforms and applications; and implementation planning, application development, on-site support, installation, and customer training services. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, systems integrators, and value added resellers for various businesses and institutions, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and others in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Digi International Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects comprising project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The Service Enablement segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers and enterprises with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions comprise instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The Optical Security and Performance Products segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, government, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronic markets, including 3D sensing applications. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.