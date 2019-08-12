Reviewing Digi International Inc. (DGII)’s and Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)’s results

Both Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) and Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) compete on a level playing field in the Communication Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digi International Inc. 13 1.50 N/A 0.44 29.84 Lantronix Inc. 3 1.63 N/A 0.08 42.47

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Digi International Inc. and Lantronix Inc. Lantronix Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Digi International Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Digi International Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) and Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digi International Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 3.3% Lantronix Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

Digi International Inc. has a 1.59 beta, while its volatility is 59.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Lantronix Inc. on the other hand, has 0.73 beta which makes it 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Digi International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Lantronix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. Digi International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lantronix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Digi International Inc. and Lantronix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.4% and 27.7% respectively. Digi International Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, 12.6% are Lantronix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digi International Inc. -1.2% 2.58% 1.63% 14.97% -3.1% 30.13% Lantronix Inc. -3.64% 3.61% -3.16% 24.64% 29.81% 17.01%

For the past year Digi International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Lantronix Inc.

Summary

Digi International Inc. beats Lantronix Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus (USB)-to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs. In addition, the company provides Digi Cold Chain Solutions, a system that enable restaurants, groceries, and convenience stores to monitor the temperature of food and other perishable goods; Digi device cloud, a platform as-a-service to collect, interpret, and utilize data from various devices to operate their businesses; and Digi Remote Manager, a centralized remote device management solution to meet service level commitments and stay compliant with payment card industry standards, as well as to monitor, diagnose, and fix remote devices. Further, it provides turn-key wireless networking product design, testing, and certification services for technology platforms and applications; and implementation planning, application development, on-site support, installation, and customer training services. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, systems integrators, and value added resellers for various businesses and institutions, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and others in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Digi International Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The companyÂ’s IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer. The company provides its IT management product line and external IoT solutions through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, consumers, online retailers, IT resellers, corporate customers, and government entities, e-tailers, original design manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.