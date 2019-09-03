Reviewing Digi International Inc. (DGII)’s and L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX)’s results

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) and L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digi International Inc. 13 1.38 N/A 0.44 29.84 L3Harris Technologies Inc. 201 6.96 N/A 7.27 28.55

Table 1 highlights Digi International Inc. and L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. L3Harris Technologies Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Digi International Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Digi International Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than L3Harris Technologies Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) and L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digi International Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 3.3% L3Harris Technologies Inc. 0.00% 26.6% 9.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.59 beta indicates that Digi International Inc. is 59.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, L3Harris Technologies Inc. has a 0.95 beta which is 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Digi International Inc. are 4.3 and 3.2. Competitively, L3Harris Technologies Inc. has 1.4 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Digi International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Digi International Inc. and L3Harris Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digi International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 L3Harris Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

On the other hand, L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 11.35% and its consensus target price is $235.4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Digi International Inc. and L3Harris Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.4% and 52.7%. Digi International Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digi International Inc. -1.2% 2.58% 1.63% 14.97% -3.1% 30.13% L3Harris Technologies Inc. 4.87% 16.53% 15.55% 34.02% 38.04% 54.18%

For the past year Digi International Inc. was less bullish than L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Summary

L3Harris Technologies Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Digi International Inc.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus (USB)-to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs. In addition, the company provides Digi Cold Chain Solutions, a system that enable restaurants, groceries, and convenience stores to monitor the temperature of food and other perishable goods; Digi device cloud, a platform as-a-service to collect, interpret, and utilize data from various devices to operate their businesses; and Digi Remote Manager, a centralized remote device management solution to meet service level commitments and stay compliant with payment card industry standards, as well as to monitor, diagnose, and fix remote devices. Further, it provides turn-key wireless networking product design, testing, and certification services for technology platforms and applications; and implementation planning, application development, on-site support, installation, and customer training services. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, systems integrators, and value added resellers for various businesses and institutions, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and others in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Digi International Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.