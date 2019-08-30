Reviewing Digi International Inc. (DGII)’s and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)’s results

As Communication Equipment businesses, Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digi International Inc. 13 1.41 N/A 0.44 29.84 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 15 0.59 N/A 1.01 14.27

Table 1 demonstrates Digi International Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has higher revenue and earnings than Digi International Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Digi International Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digi International Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 3.3% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 0.00% 1.4% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

Digi International Inc. has a beta of 1.59 and its 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company on the other hand, has 1.58 beta which makes it 58.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Digi International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Digi International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Digi International Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Digi International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 2 2 1 2.20

Competitively the average target price of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is $15.2, which is potential 9.91% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Digi International Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.4% and 84.7%. Digi International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Digi International Inc. -1.2% 2.58% 1.63% 14.97% -3.1% 30.13% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company -2.51% -5.09% -8.99% -7.41% -6.99% 8.78%

For the past year Digi International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Summary

Digi International Inc. beats Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company on 7 of the 11 factors.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus (USB)-to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs. In addition, the company provides Digi Cold Chain Solutions, a system that enable restaurants, groceries, and convenience stores to monitor the temperature of food and other perishable goods; Digi device cloud, a platform as-a-service to collect, interpret, and utilize data from various devices to operate their businesses; and Digi Remote Manager, a centralized remote device management solution to meet service level commitments and stay compliant with payment card industry standards, as well as to monitor, diagnose, and fix remote devices. Further, it provides turn-key wireless networking product design, testing, and certification services for technology platforms and applications; and implementation planning, application development, on-site support, installation, and customer training services. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, systems integrators, and value added resellers for various businesses and institutions, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and others in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Digi International Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, and Financial Services segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, all-flash arrays, and software defined and StoreVirtual products; wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, and network management products; and support and technology consulting services. The Software segment offers software to capture, store, explore, analyze, protect, and share information and insights within and outside organizations; HP Vertica, an analytics database technology for machine, structured, and semi-structured data; and HP IDOL, an analytics tool for human information, as well as solutions for archiving, data protection, eDiscovery, information governance, and enterprise content management. This segment also provides application delivery management, enterprise security, and IT operations management software products. The Enterprise Services segment offers technology consulting, outsourcing, and support services in infrastructure, applications, and business process domains within traditional and strategic enterprise service (SES) offerings, which include analytics and data management, security, and cloud services. The Financial Services segment provides leasing, financing, IT consumption and utility programs, and asset management services. The company markets and sells its products through resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.