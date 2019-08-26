Reviewing Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s results

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 45 1990.18 N/A -3.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22%

Risk and Volatility

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is -0.06 and it happens to be 106.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Zogenix Inc.’s 90.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.9 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zogenix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Zogenix Inc.’s average price target is $61, while its potential upside is 21.98%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Zogenix Inc. shares. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Zogenix Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zogenix Inc.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.