Reviewing Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)’s results

Since Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -458.3% -163.4%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.06 beta means Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 106.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.25 beta which is 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.3 while its Current Ratio is 5.3. Meanwhile, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 8.56% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.