Reviewing Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s results

We are contrasting Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 36.15 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Morphic Holding Inc. is $32, which is potential 80.08% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.6% and 49.9% respectively. About 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Morphic Holding Inc. has 26.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Morphic Holding Inc.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.