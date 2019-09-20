Reviewing Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s results

We are contrasting Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.38
|0.00
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|21
|36.15
|N/A
|-0.81
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-92.8%
|-81.2%
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, Morphic Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Morphic Holding Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average price target of Morphic Holding Inc. is $32, which is potential 80.08% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.6% and 49.9% respectively. About 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Morphic Holding Inc. has 26.4% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.35%
|-19.86%
|-26.62%
|5.61%
|-57.49%
|13.57%
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|9.03%
|-2.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|25.44%
For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Morphic Holding Inc.
Summary
Morphic Holding Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.
