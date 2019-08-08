Reviewing Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s results

We are comparing Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1140.50 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6%

Risk and Volatility

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is -0.06 and it happens to be 106.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a 1.73 beta and it is 73.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and has 12.8 Quick Ratio. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.9% are Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Summary

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.