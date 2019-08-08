Reviewing Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s results

We are comparing Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.38
|0.00
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|1
|1140.50
|N/A
|-0.15
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-92.8%
|-81.2%
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|-157.2%
|-59.6%
Risk and Volatility
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is -0.06 and it happens to be 106.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a 1.73 beta and it is 73.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.3 and a Quick Ratio of 5.3. Competitively, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and has 12.8 Quick Ratio. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.9% are Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.35%
|-19.86%
|-26.62%
|5.61%
|-57.49%
|13.57%
|Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
|3.84%
|-5.27%
|-18.89%
|-17.23%
|114.58%
|36.32%
For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.
Summary
Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.