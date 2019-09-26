Reviewing Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s results

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.69 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is -0.06 and it happens to be 106.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, MannKind Corporation has a 2.29 beta which is 129.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, MannKind Corporation has 0.9 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MannKind Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of MannKind Corporation is $3, which is potential 129.01% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MannKind Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MannKind Corporation beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.