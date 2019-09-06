Reviewing Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s results

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.06 beta means Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 106.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has beta of 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3. Competitively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has 9.6 and 9.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.5 average target price and a 93.92% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.6% and 79.5%. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.57% stronger performance while Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has -26.69% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.