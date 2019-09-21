Reviewing Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.38
|0.00
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-92.8%
|-81.2%
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-128.6%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.8% of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.35%
|-19.86%
|-26.62%
|5.61%
|-57.49%
|13.57%
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.67%
|-9.87%
|-31.82%
|-54.55%
|-80.84%
|-54.55%
For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
