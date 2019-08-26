Reviewing Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s results

Both Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 11.10 N/A -1.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and iBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and iBio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% iBio Inc. 0.00% -150.6% -43.9%

Risk & Volatility

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s -0.06 beta indicates that its volatility is 106.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. iBio Inc. has a 0.83 beta and it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 8.1% of iBio Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 45.24% are iBio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.57% stronger performance while iBio Inc. has -11.02% weaker performance.

Summary

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors iBio Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.