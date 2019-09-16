Reviewing Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP)’s results

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 7 0.00 N/A -2.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s potential upside is 137.23% and its average price target is $13.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 30.6% and 7.77% respectively. 0.1% are Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.39% of ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while ERYTECH Pharma S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors ERYTECH Pharma S.A. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.