Reviewing Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -19.9% -17.1%

Volatility & Risk

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.06 beta, while its volatility is 106.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 0.09 which is 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 2.4% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 64.37% are Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Enochian Biosciences Inc. 6.77% 9.64% -19.17% -23.11% 22.25% -30.14%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.57% stronger performance while Enochian Biosciences Inc. has -30.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.