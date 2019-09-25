Reviewing Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.38
|0.00
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-92.8%
|-81.2%
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-19.9%
|-17.1%
Volatility & Risk
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.06 beta, while its volatility is 106.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 0.09 which is 91.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Enochian Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 2.4% of Enochian Biosciences Inc. shares. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 64.37% are Enochian Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.35%
|-19.86%
|-26.62%
|5.61%
|-57.49%
|13.57%
|Enochian Biosciences Inc.
|6.77%
|9.64%
|-19.17%
|-23.11%
|22.25%
|-30.14%
For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.57% stronger performance while Enochian Biosciences Inc. has -30.14% weaker performance.
Summary
Enochian Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Enochian Biosciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients. Enochian BioSciences is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
