Reviewing Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s results

Both Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 23.44 N/A -1.43 0.00

In table 1 we can see Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74.6% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.06 beta means Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 106.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Chimerix Inc.’s beta is 1.43 which is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.1 while its Quick Ratio is 11.1. On the competitive side is, Chimerix Inc. which has a 13.6 Current Ratio and a 13.6 Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively the consensus price target of Chimerix Inc. is $3.5, which is potential -13.15% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.1% of Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.37% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.22% 39.38% 80.48% -8.79% -37.08% 127.64% Chimerix Inc. 37.83% 39.39% 73.58% 10.84% -20.69% 43.19%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Chimerix Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.