Reviewing Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.06 beta means Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 106.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Chiasma Inc. has beta of 1.12 which is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 5.3. On the competitive side is, Chiasma Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Chiasma Inc.’s consensus price target is $11, while its potential upside is 93.66%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.5% of Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 6.21% are Chiasma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.