Reviewing Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s results

Both Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

5.3 and 5.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $78.17 consensus target price and a 66.71% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Summary

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.