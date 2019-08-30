Reviewing Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s results

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.78 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Risk and Volatility

A -0.06 beta means Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 106.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 2.35 beta which is 135.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $18, with potential upside of 60.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.