Reviewing Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s results

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 5 0.00 N/A -8.38 0.00

Demonstrates Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is $12, which is potential 371.51% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 30.6% and 0.75% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57% Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd -22.25% -33.11% -48.79% 0% 0% -72.5%

For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.57% stronger performance while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance.

Summary

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.