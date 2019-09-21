Reviewing Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DFFN)’s and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s results

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-5.38
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.38
|0.00
Demonstrates Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-92.8%
|-81.2%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the average target price of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd is $12, which is potential 371.51% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 30.6% and 0.75% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.87% of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1.35%
|-19.86%
|-26.62%
|5.61%
|-57.49%
|13.57%
|Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd
|-22.25%
|-33.11%
|-48.79%
|0%
|0%
|-72.5%
For the past year Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.57% stronger performance while Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd has -72.5% weaker performance.
Summary
Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.
