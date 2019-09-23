Reviewing DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS)’s and Its Competitors results

As Sporting Goods Stores company, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.27% of all Sporting Goods Stores’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. has 11% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 3.98% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. 0.00% 16.90% 6.40% Industry Average 3.66% 12.53% 5.90%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. N/A 36 11.37 Industry Average 107.14M 2.93B 13.25

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. 0 4 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.50 1.00 2.17

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $38, suggesting a potential upside of 0.50%. As a group, Sporting Goods Stores companies have a potential upside of 43.33%. Based on the data given earlier, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, equities research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. -2.36% 6.23% 3.6% 7.43% 11.05% 19.13% Industry Average 15.14% 8.01% 2.72% 10.38% 7.33% 23.04%

For the past year DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.58 and has 0.50 Quick Ratio. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.

Risk & Volatility

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. has a beta of 0.58 and its 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s peers are 52.67% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.47 beta.

Dividends

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s rivals beat DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. on 7 of the 6 factors.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear products and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships. As of June 22, 2017, it operated approximately 797 stores and specialty shops in 47 states. The company was formerly known as Dick's Clothing and Sporting Goods, Inc. and changed its name to Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. in April 1999. Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania.