Reviewing Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA)’s results

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 124.60 N/A -1.70 0.00 XOMA Corporation 15 11.30 N/A -0.93 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% XOMA Corporation 0.00% -62.7% -13.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.14 beta means Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 114.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. XOMA Corporation on the other hand, has 1.33 beta which makes it 33.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, XOMA Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 7.2 Quick Ratio. XOMA Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 XOMA Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 73.02% upside potential and an average target price of $23.6. Competitively the consensus target price of XOMA Corporation is $26, which is potential 54.76% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than XOMA Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and XOMA Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90% and 52.8%. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.38%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 9.6% of XOMA Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% XOMA Corporation -7.4% 19.35% 54.35% 50.66% -23.37% 44.35%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than XOMA Corporation.

Summary

XOMA Corporation beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

XOMA Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s product candidates include X358, a human negative allosteric modulating insulin receptor antibody that is in Phase II proof-of-concept study for the treatment of patients with hypoglycemia due to congenital hyperinsulinism and hypoglycemia in post-bariatric surgery patients; X213, a allosteric inhibitor for the treatment of prolactinoma and anti-psychotic-induced hyperprolactinemia; and X129, a potent fragment of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with acute severe hypoglycemia. Its preclinical product candidates comprise interleukin 2 for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and anti-parathyroid receptor, a G-protein-coupled receptor for the treatment of hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy. The company also licenses antibody discovery, optimization, and development technologies, including Antibody Discovery Advanced Platform Technologies, ModulX, and OptimX. It has research and development collaboration and licensing agreements with Novartis AG; Novo Nordisk A/S; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and Pfizer Inc. XOMA Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.