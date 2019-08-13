Reviewing Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)’s results

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 83.30 N/A -1.70 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 37 2363.33 N/A -5.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $23.6, and a 63.10% upside potential. UroGen Pharma Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $45.5 consensus price target and a 33.67% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than UroGen Pharma Ltd., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.38%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.