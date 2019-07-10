Reviewing Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)’s results

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 126.50 N/A -1.62 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -73.2% -47.3% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Risk & Volatility

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.34 beta, while its volatility is 134.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 3.05 beta which is 205.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.3. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.7 and has 9.7 Quick Ratio. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 62.53% at a $23.6 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.2% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 85.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 8.38% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.8% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.65% -21% 4.68% -22.55% -21.05% 6.64% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.18% -3.64% 14.65% 0.94% -9.13% 16.19%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.